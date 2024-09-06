New high-speed train route between Malaga and Barcelona is announced by low-cost operator Iryo

LOW-COST train operator Iryo will launch a direct route between Malaga and Barcelona this year, it has been announced.

The Italian-owned company revealed the service will begin on December 15 and will see one outbound and one return every day of the week.

The journey will make stops in Cordoba, Madrid and Zaragoza and will take around five hours and 50 minutes.

The Malaga to Barcelona service will leave at 11.35am and arrive at 5.37pm, while the Barcelona to Malaga route will depart at 11.50am and arrive at 5.42pm.

The tickets, which are already available online, are starting from as low as €24 each way, rising to a minimum of €26.37 on weekends.

Iryo has been a disruptor of Spain’s high-speed rail network since beginning operations in November 2022.

National Spanish operator Renfe has complained that its rival’s prices are ‘too low’ and create ‘unfair competition’.

Since launching in Spain, Iryo has expanded across the country, connecting some of the biggest capital cities, including Barcelona with Sevilla, plus Madrid, Zaragoza, Barcelona, ??Tarragona, Cuenca, Valencia, Alicante, Albacete, Cordoba and Malaga.