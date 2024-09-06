7 Sep, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
6 Sep, 2024 @ 13:25
···
1 min read

New high-speed train route between Malaga and Barcelona is announced by low-cost operator Iryo

by
Rail operator in Spain ‘Iryo’ launches summer discount scheme for younger people
Iryo image

LOW-COST train operator Iryo will launch a direct route between Malaga and Barcelona this year, it has been announced. 

The Italian-owned company revealed the service will begin on December 15 and will see one outbound and one return every day of the week. 

The journey will make stops in Cordoba, Madrid and Zaragoza and will take around five hours and 50 minutes. 

READ MORE: ‘I took the luxury Al-Andalus train across southern Spain – this is my verdict’

The Malaga to Barcelona service will leave at 11.35am and arrive at 5.37pm, while the Barcelona to Malaga route will depart at 11.50am and arrive at 5.42pm. 

The tickets, which are already available online, are starting from as low as €24 each way, rising to a minimum of €26.37 on weekends. 

Iryo has been a disruptor of Spain’s high-speed rail network since beginning operations in November 2022. 

National Spanish operator Renfe has complained that its rival’s prices are ‘too low’ and create ‘unfair competition’. 

Since launching in Spain, Iryo has expanded across the country, connecting some of the biggest capital cities, including Barcelona with Sevilla, plus Madrid, Zaragoza, Barcelona, ??Tarragona, Cuenca, Valencia, Alicante, Albacete, Cordoba and Malaga. 

Tags:

Related Articles

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence has a BA and MA in International Relations and a Gold Standard diploma in Multi-Media journalism from News Associates in London. He has almost a decade of experience and previously worked as a senior reporter for the Mail Online in London.

GOT A STORY? Contact newsdesk@theolivepress.es or call +34 951 273 575 Twitter: @olivepress

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Casares with pool garage - € 320
Previous Story

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Casares with pool garage – € 320,000

Next Story

Double tragedy as body of British hiker, 32, is found in Spain’s Mallorca days after his girlfriend, 26, died in torrential storms

Latest from Barcelona

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Weather alert for Cadiz, Malaga and Costa del Sol: Storms and strong winds throughout Saturday

THE majority of Malaga province has been placed on a
british pensioners spain

British pensioners in Spain are warned of ‘ticking time bomb’ over depleting volunteer care workers

BRITISH pensioners in Spain have been warned they may have