2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Casares with pool garage – € 320,000

Apartment Casares, Málaga 2 beds 2 baths € 320,000

Welcome to this stunning property where you can enjoy an extremely comfortable lifestyle. Step out to your spacious patio-garden, the perfect spot for soaking up the sun, enjoying a morning coffee, or hosting a summer barbecue with friends and family. With plenty of space to relax and unwind, you'll feel like you're on vacation every day. Inside, you'll find a generous living and dining area, perfect for entertaining or cozying up with your loved ones. With lots of natural light, this room is the heart of the home, where memories are made and moments are shared. The kitchen with… See full property details