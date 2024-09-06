7 Sep, 2024
6 Sep, 2024 @ 12:43
·
1 min read

Watch: US TikToker lists seven things in Spain that ‘don’t make sense’ – before being mercilessly mocked by locals in the comments

by

AN AMERICAN TikToker has been mercilessly mocked by Spaniards after posting a video listing all the things that ‘don’t make sense’ in Spain. 

@DameDamian on TikTok, is an American living in Barcelona. 

The TikToker is no stranger to controversy, causing rows over everything from his hair to his impressions. 

But none of his videos has stirred up quite the storm that came after he posted a TikTok of the ‘top seven things that don’t make sense in Spain.’ 

At the top of the list was ‘expiration dates backwards’. 

Clearly unaware of the fact that the rest of the world puts the date first and then the month, the American claims Spain’s dating system does not make sense. 

“I almost ate this thing of yoghurt because I thought it said September 6, but it’s actually June 9, why is the expiration date backwards?” he asks incredulously. 

Hate to break it to you Damian, but America is the odd one out here. 

Coming in at number two is the fact that ‘fridges make sounds when you leave them open for too long.’ 

Ever heard of saving energy and your food? 

His third pet peeve is the ‘not very pleasant’ sounds of the doorbells. 

“That’s the last thing I want to hear when someone’s at my door, it sounds like a fire alarm,” he claims. 

For number four he asks, “Why is there a doorknob in the middle of the door?” assuming that just because his door has a knob slap bang in the middle, every other door in Spain must be the same. 

Only in fifth place is Spain’s road system.

He complains there are no ‘four way stops’ and blasts ‘10 exit roundabouts.’ 

At number six is Europe’s lack of E-numbers as he moans that the Fanta here is ‘yellow not orange.’ 

This man has too much time on his hands. 

Finally, at number seven, is the amount of ‘pig legs’ hanging in supermarkets. 

“I went from never seeing them at all, to seeing hundreds of them at the same time,” he said. 

It seems he hasn’t heard of the Spanish delicacy, jamon, even after months of living in the country. 

Needless to say, he was roasted in the comments by shocked Spaniards. 

One said: “Doesn’t make sense= doesn’t know how the world works outside of the USA,” while another lamented: “Here, our Fanta isn’t radioactive.” 

“It appears they don’t go to school in America,” said @archeredlg, followed by another commentor who chirped: “Now I feel super clever.” 

Meanwhile, others looked forward to his future videos, saying: “When he discovers persiana blinds he is going to lose it.” 

Yzabelle Bostyn

After spending much of her childhood in Andalucia and adulthood between Barcelona and Latin America, Yzabelle has settled in the Costa del Sol to put her NCTJ & Journalism Masters to good use. She is particularly interested in travel, vegan food and has been leading the Olive Press Nolotil campaign. Have a story? email yzabelle@theolivepress.es

1 Comment

  1. I love the comment that our Fanta in Spain is not radioactive! My granddaughters live in the USA, and visit us in the summer. Their first visit, we had Fanta, and they were thrilled! They asked, why does the Fanta in Spain taste like juice, and so much better than American Fanta? Because it actually has real juice in it! They were very impressed. They are younger than this tic toc boy, but they ask questions. The Tic Toc boy is immediately criticizing something he doesn’t understand.

    Location : Castellon

Leave a Reply

