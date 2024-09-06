Empowering student success at Shackleton international school

Since Shackleton International School (SIS) opened in 2021, it has rapidly become a leading institution for international education in Valencia. With a strong commitment to innovation, diversity, and academic rigor, Shackleton continues to offer an enriching environment for its growing community of students and staff from over 50 nationalities.

SIS continues to grow and welcome more students for the 2024/2025 school year. The extension of their second building, linked to the main campus, ensures that students have access to top-notch resources and a comfortable learning environment. This reflects the school’s dedication to providing modern and functional spaces, while preserving their core values and commitment to providing a personalised, high-quality experience.

A standout feature of SIS is its bright, spacious and full-of-light facilities, designed to create an inviting and inspiring environment. The classrooms are enclosed by transparent glass walls, allowing a clear view of the activities taking place inside.

The school is also equipped with versatile courts and a gym that allows the students to practice different sports, including basketball, football, skating, and rock climbing. Additionally, the extensive courtyards and playgrounds offer space for recreational activities, and well-rounded experiences for all students.

To foster a richer learning environment, the school holds a multipurpose classroom, a dynamic space designed for various activities, such as creative arts, interactive workshops, and cooking classes.

Shackleton has an on-site kitchen, where a diverse selection of meals is crafted daily. Parents can also have a first-hand experience of the canteen service, as they are welcome to have lunch with their children.

Moreover, the IT Department recently inaugurated an IT laboratory for Secondary students and fully equipped for computing, programming, and robotics.

Shackleton has introduced the International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) syllabus and mock exams for Secondary students, emphasizing its commitment to building a strong academic foundation. Additionally, the school has been accepted as a candidate school for the prestigious International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma Programme*, further aligning with its philosophy of delivering high-quality, challenging international education and ensuring students access the best educational opportunities.

Above all, the school takes the greatest pride in its qualified and dedicated professionals whose priority is the holistic well-being of the students. Beyond academics, they equip students with essential life skills, including mindfulness, financial literacy, and emotional intelligence, ensuring they are prepared for success both in school and beyond.

To obtain more information, visit their website www.shackletonschool.com

*Shackleton International School is a Candidate School** for the Diploma Programme. This school is pursuing authorisation as an IB World School. These are schools that share a common philosophy – a commitment to high quality, challenging, international education Shackleton International School believes is important for our students.

**Only schools authorised by the IB Organisation can offer any of its four academic programmes: the Primary Years Programme (PYP), the Middle Years Programme (MYP), the Diploma Programme (DP) or the Career-related Programme (CP). Candidate status gives no guarantee that authorisation will be granted. For further information about the IB and its programmes, visit www.ibo.org