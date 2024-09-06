7 Sep, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
6 Sep, 2024 @ 12:27
····
1 min read

The two nicknames locals call Brits in Spain’s Andalucia that you’ve likely never heard of – and neither of them are ‘guiri’

by

ANY Brit visiting or living in Spain will have likely heard of the term ‘guiri’.

The affectionate nickname – or pejorative, depending on the person’s intention – is used to describe foreigners in the country.

It typically refers to Brits, Americans or northern Europeans, with many stereotypes attached to the term, including socks with sandals, boozing and little to no Spanish skills.

But it’s not the only phrase used to describe visiting foreigners, especially in Andalucia.

Sevilla-based TikToker Juanma Martinez has revealed two amusing nicknames that you’ve likely never heard of.

One of the terms, which hails from Cadiz, is ‘guachisnai’.

In a video on Facebook, Martinez explained that the term comes from years of English visitors asking locals ‘what’s your name?’.

Over the years, people from Cadiz mocked the Brits by repeating the question, which said fast and in a deep Andalucian accent evolves into ‘guachisnai’.

The other term hails from nearby Huelva province, and is ‘manguara’.

Martinez explains: “When the first English arrived to work in the Rio Tinto mines, they tried the local Aguardiente liquor and they shouted ‘oi, this is so strong, this is man water!'”

The locals, amused, began calling them ‘man water’, which over the years, again impacted by the accent of Andalucia, became ‘manguara’.

Tags:

Related Articles

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence has a BA and MA in International Relations and a Gold Standard diploma in Multi-Media journalism from News Associates in London. He has almost a decade of experience and previously worked as a senior reporter for the Mail Online in London.

GOT A STORY? Contact newsdesk@theolivepress.es or call +34 951 273 575 Twitter: @olivepress

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Earthquake in Spain’s Valencia causes house to collapse and rattles parts of Alicante

Next Story

Empowering student success at Shackleton international school

Latest from Andalucia

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Weather alert for Cadiz, Malaga and Costa del Sol: Storms and strong winds throughout Saturday

THE majority of Malaga province has been placed on a
british pensioners spain

British pensioners in Spain are warned of ‘ticking time bomb’ over depleting volunteer care workers

BRITISH pensioners in Spain have been warned they may have