The two nicknames locals call Brits in Spain’s Andalucia that you’ve likely never heard of – and neither of them are ‘guiri’

ANY Brit visiting or living in Spain will have likely heard of the term ‘guiri’.

The affectionate nickname – or pejorative, depending on the person’s intention – is used to describe foreigners in the country.

It typically refers to Brits, Americans or northern Europeans, with many stereotypes attached to the term, including socks with sandals, boozing and little to no Spanish skills.

But it’s not the only phrase used to describe visiting foreigners, especially in Andalucia.

Sevilla-based TikToker Juanma Martinez has revealed two amusing nicknames that you’ve likely never heard of.

One of the terms, which hails from Cadiz, is ‘guachisnai’.

In a video on Facebook, Martinez explained that the term comes from years of English visitors asking locals ‘what’s your name?’.

Over the years, people from Cadiz mocked the Brits by repeating the question, which said fast and in a deep Andalucian accent evolves into ‘guachisnai’.

The other term hails from nearby Huelva province, and is ‘manguara’.

Martinez explains: “When the first English arrived to work in the Rio Tinto mines, they tried the local Aguardiente liquor and they shouted ‘oi, this is so strong, this is man water!'”

The locals, amused, began calling them ‘man water’, which over the years, again impacted by the accent of Andalucia, became ‘manguara’.