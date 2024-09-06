Earthquake in Spain’s Valencia causes house to collapse and rattles parts of Alicante

A HOUSE has collapsed in Valencia following a small earthquake in the region.

The mini quake, registering 2.7 on the Richter scale, struck in Alfafara, in the south of the region at around 6.40pm on Wednesday.

The tremors were felt most strongly in L’Alcoia and Comtat, but caused rumbles in a dozen other towns.

It was reported today that the earthquake caused the inside of a house on Calle Maians in Ontinyent, Valencia, to collapse.

Luckily the property was not inhabited at the time.

The 112 emergency hotline received multiple calls in the immediate aftermath of the mini quake.

Towns that reported feeling the tremors include: Agres, Ibi, Agullent, Albaida, Ontinyent, Alcoy, Alfafara, Algars, Adzaneta, Muro de Alcoy, Aielo de Malferit, Banyeres, Benissoda, Bocairent, Cocentaina, Montaverner and Villena.