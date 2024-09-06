7 Sep, 2024
6 Sep, 2024 @ 12:03
French ‘gangsters’ are found with 35 guns hidden in the boot of their car in Spain’s Alicante

by
TWO French nationals have been arrested in Alicante province after police found 35 semi-automatic guns hidden in their car.

The vehicle’s final destination was Bordeaux and the two men, aged 35 and 40, were jailed by an undisclosed court as inquiries continue.

The Policia Nacional spotted a car with foreign license plates that was driving strangely and officers noted that one of the plates could be false.

GUNS DISPLAYED(Policia Nacional image)

The patrol tailed the vehicle which kept speeding up and slowing down for no reason.

Support was called in from other units as the French car was endangering other road users but it stopped at a service area which allowed officers to speak to the driver and passenger.

The inside of the car and the boot were inspected with suspicions aroused that despite Bordeaux being clocked as the final destination on the GPS, there was no kind of luggage in the vehicle for such a long journey.

A more extensive search uncovered a secret compartment inside the boot which contained the weapons.

35 semi-automatic guns were found – with their respective magazines and ammunition ready for use – some of which were carefully sealed with plastic.

Both men were arrested for an alleged crime of illegal possession of weapons and explosives.

A subsequent analysis of the weapons revealed that they were simulated weapons whose barrels and fire action mechanisms had been modified in order to convert them into real firearms.

Alex Trelinski

