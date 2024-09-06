Drug driver ploughs into crowd on Spain’s Costa Blanca: Two women are seriously injured

THREE women were injured- two seriously- after a motorist who had taken drugs ploughed into a wall in Denia.

The incident happened at around 11am on Thursday in the city’s Plaza Jaime I- an area that was full of people at the time.

According to municipal sources, the driver lost control of his car after going down Avenida del Montgo.

READ MORE:

CRASH SCENE(Denia Policia Local image)

He collided with three people before ending up in the wall of the children’s play area.

One woman was struck at the entrance to the square and two close to the wall.

Two people were taken to hospital with ‘serious’ injuries while a third was treated on the spot by paramedics.

Denia’s Policia Local arrested the 36-year-old motorist after testing him for alcohol and drugs.

They discovered he had taken narcotics before getting behind the wheel.

One report suggested that the detainee suffers from epilepsy and may have suffered a fit.