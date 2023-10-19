A FOUR-YEAR-OLD girl riding a bicycle with her mother in Llubi on Wednesday was killed after they were struck by a driver who had taken drugs.

A female motorist, 42, is being investigated by the Guardia Civil for violating road safety, with sources close to the case saying that she tested positive for narcotics but was within the margin of error.

A second drugs test has been ordered with the woman’s lawyer saying that her driving had not been impaired.

The driver was said to be in a severe state of shock and could not be immediately interviewed by the Guardia.

The deceased youngster-named as Ainoa- was in a child seat on the bicycle when it was hit from the back on the Inca to Muro road shortly after 9.00am.

The mother, 28, and daughter were thrown into the air due to the impact with the child suffering serious injuries.

Ainoa was not breathing when paramedics arrived but they resuscitated her and took her to Son Espases Hospital where she died late on Wednesday.

The Guardia Civil have appealed for any witnesses of the accident to contact them.