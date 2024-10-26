Must-buy: This ‘powerful’ portable radiator from Lidl for just €37.99 is flying off the shelves in Spain as winter approaches

AS anyone who lives in Spain knows, homes in the winter can become incredibly cold.

This is because properties, particularly in the south and on the islands, have been built to keep out the heat during the sizzling spring and summer months.

It means that when winter rolls around, it makes it that much harder to escape el frio.

This leads to millions of homeowners buying portable radiators to warm up their homes.

With colder weather arriving this weekend, now is the perfect time to make such a purchase – unless you are among the few to have fixed radiators inside your property.

Enter Lidl, the budget supermarket which sells a range of ‘wonder’ products that tend to immediately fly off the shelves.

Among the latest is their portable radiator, which is selling for just €37.99.

Named the ‘Radiador de aceite 1500 W’, it is awash with five-star reviews.

One reads: “This oil filled radiator provides wonderful warmth and stays warm for a long time even after the heater is turned off.”

Another says: “Small, powerful and simple to operate and install.”

The product can be delivered to your home if there are none in your local Lidl.