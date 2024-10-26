The 6 Best Corporate Events Planners in Madrid

Madrid is one of Europe’s most popular cities for hosting corporate events.

In fact, between 2020 and 2022, it was named as Europe’s best MICE destination (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions) for three years running.

In 2023, it was also named as Europe’s Leading Meetings and Conference Destination for the sixth year in a row.

If you’re considering Madrid for your next corporate event, you’re making a good choice.

However, planning a corporate event can involve logistics like travel arrangements, audiovisual setups, team-building activities, and seminar schedules, which can quickly become overwhelming.

In this blogpost, we’ll cover why Madrid is a great city for corporate events and look at the 6 best corporate events planners.

Why Madrid is the #1 city in Europe for corporate events

Corporate events are a great way of bringing people together, especially now that more and more work happens online.

Gathering in person is important for building collaboration and maximum engagement.

And this is why in-person corporate events are a popular way to celebrate recent achievements, provide high-value training seminars, set goals for the coming year, make important announcements or bring new team members together.

So why is Madrid a good destination?

Spain’s capital, Madrid, has firmly established itself as Europe’s top destination for MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) tourism, and it’s no surprise why.

Here are some of the key factors that contribute to Madrid’s recognition as a premier destination for corporate events:

MICE Tourism is Important to Madrid’s Economy

In 2023, Madrid’s MICE activities brought in a direct economic impact of €2.3 billion, which was 20% higher than pre-pandemic levels. This growth in revenue underscores the significance of the MICE sector to Madrid’s economy, and reflects the increasing recognition for the city to make corporate events easier and more accessible. When considering indirect impacts, the economic contribution of MICE tourism is up to €5.3 billion.

High Volume of Events and Visitors

Madrid hosted an impressive 53,560 events in 2023, a 20.3% increase over the previous year. This demonstrates Madrid’s capacity to attract large-scale gatherings. These events drew around 2.6 million visitors from across the globe. That so many business choose Madrid indicates the city’s international appeal as a destination for corporate events.

Quality Services and Infrastructure

The city’s event infrastructure is equipped with cutting-edge facilities that cater to corporate clients, from large-scale conventions to intimate seminars. Both public and private stakeholders, including the Madrid Convention Bureau (MCB), play an active role in ensuring that organisers have access to top-tier services. The city offers state-of-the-art venues, reliable transportation and experienced service providers.

Cultural Attractions

Beyond its infrastructure, Madrid’s rich cultural heritage and leisure activities make it a sought-after destination. The city has world-renowned art museums, theatres and restaurants, allowing event attendees to enjoy Madrid when events are over—or incorporate these elements as part of corporate team building activities.

Commitment to Sustainability

In alignment with global trends, Madrid has implemented eco-friendly practices across venues and services. These include waste reduction and energy efficiency, which appeal to companies seeking to minimise their carbon footprint. Additionally, Madrid’s focus on leaving a positive legacy for the community—through initiatives like local collaborations and social responsibility programs—makes it a forward-thinking choice for event organisers.

Business Capital of Spain

Madrid ranks 8th in the world in terms of presence of multinational companies. It is by far the business capital of Spain and a centre of global finance. Companies with a regional HQ in Madrid include. Accenture, PwC, IBM, Oracle, Deloitte, Mercedes Benz, KPMG, EY, Hewlett-Packard and Vodafone. Spain’s largest three businesses in terms of revenue (Telefónica, El Corte Inglés and Repsol) also have their headquarters in Madrid.

Corporate event ideas in Madrid

Madrid offers an array of solutions for businesses looking to host a corporate event, whether for a small team meeting or a large-scale conference.

But not every corporate event planner is specialised in all the services you might need.

Some corporate events planners specialise in the audiovisual setup and logistics for putting on a seminar or conference in a large venue. Others specialise in team building events. Some corporate events planners double up as destination management companies (DMCs) while others can’t help you make sure all your guests arrive on time.

Below are some popular event types that Madrid-based planners specialize in, along with the unique benefits they offer for each one.

Conferences : Conferences provide a valuable opportunity for networking and presenting new ideas. Finding the right venue is essential, and many corporate events planners in Madrid can handle everything from transportation to catering and entertainment.

Exhibitions : Exhibitions allow businesses to showcase their work to a broader audience. Madrid offers excellent venues and support services that can manage booking, logistics and setup to ensure a smooth event.

Meetings : Madrid’s accessible location and excellent facilities make it ideal for more private meetings. Meeting planners can arrange venues, accommodations and additional services to suit your requirements.

Celebrations and Awards Ceremonies : Madrid is a fantastic backdrop for high-profile events like awards ceremonies and galas, which can generate media attention and provide networking opportunities. Agencies in the city specialise in managing these events from start to finish.

Team Building Activities : Engaging in team-building activities fosters connections among employees. From cooking classes to sports days and interactive treasure hunts, there are specialist companies which offer customised itineraries that boost team morale and unity.

Important considerations before contacting a corporate events planner in Madrid

Planning a successful corporate event in Madrid involves several considerations.

Before considering reaching out to one of the companies below, it’s important to know what kind of event you’re looking to organise in advance.

Consider whether your guests are arriving internationally. If this is the case, you may need to prioritise proximity to Madrid’s Adolfo Suárez Madrid–Barajas Airport. After they arrive, you may need to consider transport links to and from your chosen venue.

Lastly, be aware of the weather.

Daytime temperatures can stay between 30-40°C in July and August. It will be unpleasant to engage in outdoor activities in mid-summer.

Likewise Madrid can see below-zero temperatures between December-February and snowstorms are not uncommon.

Top 6 corporate event planners in Madrid

To assist with your corporate event planning in Madrid, we’ve compiled a list of top event planners.

These companies have a proven track record of delivering high-quality services to international clients and well-known brands.

They are:

Madrid Adventure

Madrid Adventure is specialised in team building activities and events, and are able to offer a variety of popular formats to suit your goals.

From tapas tours, to Masterchef style cooking challenges, to graffiti workshops to olympic style events, Real Madrid tickets and more—you’ll get maximum collaboration and engagement for your corporate team.

Activities can be catered to your specific needs and be designed to accommodate groups ranging from a handful of attendees to hundreds.

Madrid Adventure can also create a bespoke itinerary including a series of team building activities, for entertainment and fun during a packed corporate events seminar

The company has a strong track record working with some of the biggest companies in the world including HP, Pfizer, Volvo, Microsoft, Coca Cola, Nike, Amazon, Google, Philips, Zurich and a range of smaller startups and tech companies.

TravelPerk

TravelPerk specializes in streamlining business travel and event planning for companies of all sizes.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Barcelona, this innovative company has quickly expanded globally, with offices in the UK, US, and Germany, offering comprehensive services for managing corporate travel.

TravelPerk provides a tech platform that centralizes all aspects of business travel, including booking flights, hotels, and transportation.

They offer 24/7 customer support and real-time updates on bookings.

Maximice Events Group

Maximice Events Group is Spain’s largest owner-managed Destination Management Company (DMC), bringing a blend of creativity and reliability to event planning.

Based in Mallorca, with ten local offices across Spain, Maximice is a trusted partner for many global brands.

Established in 2008, the company has built a reputation for delivering innovative and customized events, including live, digital, and hybrid formats.

Maximice Events Group have a strong track record working with prominent brands like BMW, Adidas, Deutsche Bank, and more.

Protocol DMC

Founded in 1997 by two Irish entrepreneurs in Spain, Protocol DMC bridges the gap between local expertise and international professionalism.

Their services span a wide range of event types, including conferences, meetings, product launches, incentive travel, and gala dinners.

Protocol DMC’s team prides itself on delivering high-quality service tailored to the cultural nuances of each client, making them a top choice for companies looking to navigate both local Spanish customs and international business standards.

Known for their attention to detail and personalized approach, they have successfully organized events throughout Spain for industries as diverse as tech, finance, and luxury brands.

DPSolutions

DPSolutions offers a comprehensive suite of services for corporate event planning, covering every phase from creative design and logistical planning to on-the-ground event management.

They cater to a diverse range of corporate clients, from startups to multinational corporations, and have extensive experience in managing high-profile events that require meticulous planning and execution.

Whether you need a bespoke product launch, a large conference, or a team-building retreat, DPSolutions can bring your vision to life with creativity and precision.

Prelude Events

Prelude Events is a boutique MICE agency that began in Paris in 2005 and has since expanded its reach to cities across Spain, including Madrid.

Known for their tailored, high-concept events, Prelude Events offers a full range of services that go beyond traditional DMC capabilities.

They have organized events for luxury and fashion brands, as well as corporate clients seeking a touch of elegance and exclusivity.

By focusing on personalized service and innovative concepts, Prelude Events provides a fresh take on corporate event planning, ensuring that every event is not only successful but also memorable and impactful.