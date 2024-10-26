Five bizarre phrases you’ll only hear in Spain’s Andalucia – so how many do YOU know?

HOW many of these bizarre Andalucian phrases do you recognise?

Malaga was recently found to be one of the best places in Spain to learn Spanish, but that doesn’t mean there’s not a phrase or two (or three) which gets the better of us guiris.

Some even argue that Andaluz is not just an accent but a distinct dialect on par with Gallego or Catalan.

According to experts, that’s because the extreme heat in the south makes people rush through their words so they can escape the heat.

So, how Andalucian are you really? Test yourself with these local phrases

‘Papafrita’

Although it may seem like a quick way to say ‘patatas fritas’ (chips), this phrase actually refers to someone low in intelligence or who says a lot of silly things.

It is commonly used among family and friends and is considered ‘a friendly insult.’

‘Chachilon’

This phrase refers to someone’s innate generosity and kindness and can be used to show reverence for someone.

You may hear people being referred to as ‘chacilon’, but don’t worry, it’s a term of endearment.

‘Perita’

Though close to ‘pera’, the word for pear, this phrase doesn’t belong in the fruit bowl.

In fact, ‘perita’ is a very colloquial way to refer to something extraordinary and is often used between close friends.

‘Tequispuí’

In typical Andalucian style, this phrase is a jumble of words said quickly.

Originally ‘¿te quieres ir por ahí?’ or ‘do you really want to go there?’ This phrase can be used in arguments to express disagreement.

‘¡Fite!’

Another shortened phrase, ‘fite’ likely comes from ‘fijate’, meaning ‘pay attention.’

However, saying it this way is more casual and softer than the other options, so you won’t hear a frustrated teacher saying it anytime soon.