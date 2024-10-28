28 Oct, 2024
28 Oct, 2024 @ 16:44
‘Drunk’ passenger forces already delayed flight from London to Malaga to be diverted to Madrid

by
BRITS heading to Malaga at the weekend suffered a flight from hell after an unruly passenger forced a diversion.

The flight from London Gatwick was already delayed by half an hour due to thick fog preventing the plane from taking off.

But once in the air, one man, who witnesses said was clearly drunk, began clashing with fellow passengers.

This included shouting at a man and telling him to sit down, claiming he had caused the delay.

A woman he was travelling with tried to calm him down but was unsuccessful, witnesses told Malaga Hoy.

He then kept banging the back of the seat in front of him, stood up when the seatbelt light was on and stormed to the front of the plane to demand more alcohol.

It was then that cabin crew stopped serving alcohol for all passengers while the plane was diverted to Madrid’s Adolfo Suarez airport.

The unruly passenger was escorted off the plane by the Guardia Civil. He is said to have gone quietly.

Passengers had to wait 45 minutes in Madrid before resuming their journey to Malaga, when they arrived at 3am Sunday – which became 2am due to the clocks going backwards.

