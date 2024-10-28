Watch: Dramatic flooding in Mallorca as cars are submerged in water and town is ‘cut in half’

SEVERE flooding has struck parts of Mallorca following a night of heavy rainfall.

It comes as much of eastern and southern Spain are suffering extreme weather for the first half of this week.

The conditions are being caused by a so-called DANA, a high area of isolated depression that brings heavy rainfall and a drop in temperatures.

La #DANA deja ya inundaciones severas como las que muestran las imágenes de #PortoCristo en #Mallorca.



Se registran acumulados de hasta 100 litros en la zona. pic.twitter.com/1qRAyyvyrU — La Rioja Meteo (@lariojaMeteo) October 28, 2024

Residents in Mallorca’s Porto Cristo woke up to dramatic scenes on Monday following a night of deluge.

Severe flooding in the port saw cars submerged in water while restaurants had their tables, chairs and parasols washed away.

Residents said the town was ‘cut in half’ after a bridge connecting both sides of the port became submerged in flood water.