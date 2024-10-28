28 Oct, 2024
28 Oct, 2024 @ 17:56
·
1 min read

The three towns you should visit in Spain during the autumn, according to The Times

by
CACERES

AN EXPERIENCED travel journalist has recommended three places in Spain to visit this autumn that normally don’t come automatically at the top of ‘must do’ lists.

Stephen Phelan from The Times now lives in Spain and visited the country all his life before laying down roots permanently.

Rather than plumping for the likes of Barcelona, Madrid, and Valencia, Phelan has gone for some ‘hidden gems’ in his trio of recommendations.

READ MORE:

CADAQUES(Pixabay image)

Caceres, Zaragoza, and Cadaques are his choices for an autumn getaway.

Caceres in Extremadura is known as its spectacular medieval wall that has become a World Heritage Site.

It’s streets have become internationally famous courtesy of the TV shows, Game of Thrones, and its prequel, House of the Dragon.

Caceres is also known for traditional Extremaduran cuisine like lamb stew and Iberian ham, plus it is home to the Michelin three-starred Atrio restaurant with a renowned wine cellar.

In Catalunya, there’s the seaside town Cadaques on the Costa Brava.

With a small population of under 3,000 people, it has become internationally known thanks to the painter Salvador Dali, who spent a large portion of his life there.

The old town with its white houses and red roofs has a heady mixture of small art galleries and local shops.

In addition, the Cap de Creus Natural Park is ideal for excursions to take in some stunning views of the Mediterranean Sea.

Finally, Stephen Phelan’s city recommendation is Zaragoza in Aragon with a mandatory visit to the Basilica del Pilar.

ZARAGOZA(Pixabay image)

Another high point is the Aljaferia Palace- a spectacular example of Islamic architecture, reminiscent of the city’s Muslim past.

Visitors can enjoy a walk around the old town and the many cultural and gastronomic attractions.

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

