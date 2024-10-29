Breaking: Red weather warning is issued in Spain as severe rain brings ‘extreme risk’ to life

A FEARED red weather warning has been issued in Spain amid a days-long forecast of rain.

The most severe alert by state weather agency Aemet is in place along a stretch of the southern coast of Valencia.

It warns of 180mm of rain in as little as ‘two or three hours’ in towns including Gandia, Alzira and Cullera.

A so-called DANA is wreaking havoc for the first half of this week, with the worst of the conditions expected today.

The areas on orange alert for Tuesday include the Costa del Sol, Campo de Gibraltar, the coast of Almeria and large parts of Granada.

All the aforementioned zones can expect 30mm of rain to fall in an hour. The alert is in place until at least 12pm today.

Aemet uses a three-trier traffic light system for weather warnings, from yellow, to orange and red.

Red indicates an ‘extreme risk’ to safety, orange a ‘significant risk’ and yellow a ‘risk’.

Meanwhile, the Gibraltar government yesterday issued its own warning to the public for ‘severe weather’.

It said in a statement: “There is the possible risk that rainfall accumulations could exceed 50mm in a 6 hour period causing significant flooding across parts of Gibraltar and the nearby areas.

“This would most likely occur between the hours of 22:00 Monday 28th October – 13:00 Tuesday 29th October.

“There is a chance that accumulation totals may reach 50-80 mm within a 6-hour period.”