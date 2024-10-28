28 Oct, 2024
28 Oct, 2024 @ 16:08
··
1 min read

Severe weather warnings in Spain: Rain to bring ‘signficant risk’ to life on the Costa del Sol and parts of Cadiz – while Gibraltar issues alert

by

WEATHER warnings across southern Spain today have been upgraded to the second-most severe orange level.

It comes as a so-called DANA is set to wreak havoc for the first half of this week.

The areas on orange alert today include the Costa del Sol, Campo de Gibraltar, the coast of Almeria and large parts of Granada.

All the aforementioned zones can expect 30mm of rain to fall in an hour. The alert is in place from 6pm this afternoon and until 11am tomorrow.

Aemet uses a three-trier traffic light system for weather warnings, from yellow, to orange and red.

Red indicates an ‘extreme risk’ to safety, orange a ‘significant risk’ and yellow a ‘risk’.

Meanwhile, the Gibraltar government has today issued its own warning to the public for ‘severe weather’ that will reach its peak tonight.

It said in a statement: “There is the possible risk that rainfall accumulations could exceed 50mm in a 6 hour period causing significant flooding across parts of Gibraltar and the nearby areas.

“This would most likely occur between the hours of 22:00 Monday 28th October – 13:00 Tuesday 29th October.

“There is a chance that accumulation totals may reach 50-80 mm within a 6-hour period.”

Laurence Dollimore

