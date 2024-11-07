7 Nov, 2024
7 Nov, 2024 @ 12:05
1 min read

4 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Candelaria with garage – € 550,000

by
4 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Candelaria with garage - € 550

Townhouse

Candelaria, Tenerife

  4 beds

  3 baths

€ 550,000

4 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Candelaria with garage - € 550,000

Welcome to your new home in Candelaria! This charming, well-kept detached house on a spacious plot of 1,039 m² offers you sweeping views of the surrounding area as far as the ocean and an unrivalled feeling of living. The house extends over two floors and has a well thought-out room layout. Here you will find six spacious rooms, including four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The rooms are ideally structured to offer each family member their own personal space. The main living area is located on the upper floor. The new owner is welcomed into the living areas via the terrace with breathtaking… See full property details

