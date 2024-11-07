7 Nov, 2024
7 Nov, 2024 @ 12:22
1 min read

Spain’s Reina Sofia Museum will auction artwork to donate money to those affected by DANA

THE REINA Sofia Museum is set to auction artwork and donate the proceeds to DANA victims. 

They plan to auction Colombian artist Fernando Botero’s ‘Still Life’ in New York, giving the money to Valencia based food banks. 

On first sight, the piece shows a full fruit bowl, but if you turn the canvas around, there is another painting showing an empty table. 

Botero donated the painting to the Fundacion Reina Sofia before his death following a request from the charity to receive help with their work in food banks.

Yzabelle Bostyn

