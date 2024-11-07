Earthquake measuring 3.7 on the Richter scale is detected off Spain’s Cadiz

AN earthquake of magnitude 3.7 on the Richter scale shook the Gulf of Cadiz on Wednesday afternoon.

The National Geographic Institute said they recorded the tremor shortly after 5pm at a depth of 34 kilometres.

Initially, the magnitude was declared at 4.2, but was downgraded to 3.7.

It is one of the largest recorded in Spain in the last month, although there is no evidence that the tremor was felt by anybody on land.

It is not uncommon for earthquakes, earthquakes or earthquakes to occur in the Gulf of Cadiz, but they do not usually have an alarming intensity.

They usually range between 1.5 and 3.1 on the Richter scale at a depth of between 8 and 20 kilometres.

With a quake at sea, the issue of how severe it is to cause a tsunami is raised.

A tsunami can be set off by volcanic eruptions, landslides or adverse weather events, but four out of five originate from an earthquake.

According to the National Geographic Institute, it is estimated that a magnitude 6 earthquake would release enough energy to generate a tsunami.