7 Nov, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
7 Nov, 2024 @ 17:38
··
1 min read

Earthquake measuring 3.7 on the Richter scale is detected off Spain’s Cadiz

by
Earthquake measuring 3.7 on the Richter scale is detected off Spain's Cadiz

AN earthquake of magnitude 3.7 on the Richter scale shook the Gulf of Cadiz on Wednesday afternoon.

The National Geographic Institute said they recorded the tremor shortly after 5pm at a depth of 34 kilometres.

Initially, the magnitude was declared at 4.2, but was downgraded to 3.7.

READ MORE:

QUAKE EPICENTRE

It is one of the largest recorded in Spain in the last month, although there is no evidence that the tremor was felt by anybody on land.

It is not uncommon for earthquakes, earthquakes or earthquakes to occur in the Gulf of Cadiz, but they do not usually have an alarming intensity.

They usually range between 1.5 and 3.1 on the Richter scale at a depth of between 8 and 20 kilometres.

With a quake at sea, the issue of how severe it is to cause a tsunami is raised.

A tsunami can be set off by volcanic eruptions, landslides or adverse weather events, but four out of five originate from an earthquake.

According to the National Geographic Institute, it is estimated that a magnitude 6 earthquake would release enough energy to generate a tsunami.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

How volunteer vets and animal experts in flood-hit Valencia are helping to treat pets and reunite them with their owners
Previous Story

How volunteer vets and animal experts in flood-hit Valencia are treating pets and trying to reunite them with their heart-broken owners

Latest from Andalucia

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Outrage in Malaga after man sentenced to 19 and a half years for murdering and mutilating ex-girlfriend

A MAN has been sentenced to 19 and a half
How volunteer vets and animal experts in flood-hit Valencia are helping to treat pets and reunite them with their owners

How volunteer vets and animal experts in flood-hit Valencia are treating pets and trying to reunite them with their heart-broken owners

VOLUNTEER vets have gone to flood-hit Paiporta to treat pets