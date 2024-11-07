Over 20 solidarity concerts will take place across Spain next week to raise money for DANA victims

SOLIDARITY concerts raising money for DANA victims will be held across Spain next week.

‘SOM VALENCIA’ (We are Valencia) events will take place in some 20 cities including Madrid, Barcelona, Zaragoza, Bilbao, Granada, Burgos, Lleida, Murcia and Sabadell.

Photo: Som Valencia

Funds raised will go to the Fundacion Horta Sud, a charity dedicated to helping those affected by the floods.

The initiative is the brainchild of Barcelona based record label, Hidden Track Records and tickets cost between €15-20.

If you fancy organising your own event, Hidden Track Records encourages you to do so.

“We can offer what we know best: music to heal the soul and spirit,” reads a press release advertising the event.

“We also want to strike up solidarity throughout the country, sometimes it’s better to let the show go on.”

Over 200 artists and bands will take part, among them Carolina Durante, L.A.M.O.D.A and Zahara.

Entrances are currently available through the ticket platform, Dice.