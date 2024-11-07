Netflix documentary exposes ‘controlling’ environment behind Spain’s women’s football team and controversial Jenni Hermoso kiss 

A NEW Netflix documentary has exposed the ‘controlling’ environment in the Spanish women’s football team.

Over a year since Luis Rubiales planted an infamous kiss on Jenni Hermoso, a documentary has revealed the truth behind the headlines.

“Rubiales out of play”: Rubiales’ unconsensual kiss sparked widespread protests.

Photo: Cordon Press

‘It’s All Over: The Kiss That Changed Spanish Football’ gives voice to the players, who claim a ‘controlling’ environment pervaded the team long before the controversial events of the World Cup.

They say problems began under the reign of Ignacio Quereda, who managed the side for 27 years.

Players claim they were treated like Quereda’s ‘little girls’ and he frequently made vulgar comments and ‘squeezed their stomach rolls.’

As early as 2011, players complained about the situation, with the team collectively calling Quereda out in 2015 after a disappointing World Cup exit.

The new feature length documentary follows a 2021 film ‘Breaking the Silence’, which exposed Quereda’s regime.

Although Quereda was removed, the pattern didn’t change as players were left powerless to manager and sporting director, Jorge Vilda.

Essentially being his own boss, Vilda created a ‘controlling’ environment, entering players’ hotel rooms at night, checking their shopping bags and controlling their media appearances.

According to former player Vero Boquete: “He was aware he was an average coach and, when you end up in a national team with demanding players, you’re scared of what they’re going to do. He was afraid we would speak out, so that’s why he wanted to have control over us.”

When player Irene Paredes messaged then Spanish Football Federation Luis Rubiales to raise concerns, Rubiales dismissed the women, despite being ‘on call’ for the male players- even going as far as to secure a new watch for Sergio Ramos.

“We’re with you Jenni”: Thousands turned up to support the player following Rubiales’ unconsensual kiss.

Photo: Cordon Press

Then, a letter signed by 15 players dubbed ‘Las 15’ requesting better coaching and working conditions was leaked to the press, leading to misogynistic attacks from the public.

The documentary culminates in Spain’s World Cup win and Rubiales questionable tactics.

It shows how the team were divided in the aftermath, with scars that still remain to this day.