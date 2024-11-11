Weather warnings in Spain as new feared DANA sparks alerts for heavy rain in Malaga and Valencia

YET another DANA is will roll into Spain this week, weather experts have warned.

The high area of isolated depression is expected to bring heavy rainfall to Valencia and Malaga – the former of which is still reeling from the last deadly DANA storm which killed more than 200 people.

According to El Tiempo, the weather phenomenon will arrive from France to the northeast of the peninsula from tomorrow (Tuesday).

The hardest hit areas will be between Cataluña, the Balearic Islands and the northern half of the Valencia region.

El Tiempo added: “Strong accumulations are also expected in the south along the Mediterranean coast of Andalucia, although also in areas of the Ebro valley and the eastern Cantabrian Sea…

“With the entry of the DANA from the northeast, the entry of colder air is also expected from Tuesday, which will mean that we will see some capitals reaching maximum temperatures in the single digits.

“With the drop in temperature, we will also see good accumulation in some mountain areas, since the snow level will be around 1,000 meters both in the north and in areas of the center of the peninsula.”

#ÚltimaHora Una nueva DANA impactará esta semana en gran parte de España, con lluvias intensas en Cataluña y Baleares.

El aire frío traerá un descenso de temperaturas y bajará la cota de nieve a 1.000 metros en zonas del norte y centro. Seguiremos atentos a su evolución ?… pic.twitter.com/xHtAGY7EQz — Eltiempo.es (@ElTiempoes) November 11, 2024

It comes as state weather agency Aemet has issued a series of alerts for heavy rainfall.

On Tuesday, Castellon in Valencia, and Tarragona and Barcelona, in Cataluña, are on a yellow-level warning for rain, with up to 20mm falling per square metre per hour.

Meanwhile, the whole of Ibiza and parts of Mallorca, including Palma, will be on a more serious orange alert, with up to 40mm/m2 of rain in an hour.

On Wednesday, the whole Costa del Sol and Axarquia region are on a yellow alert for heavy rainfall, with up to 60mm falling over a 12-hour period.

On that same day, similar yellow alerts are extended to much of the Valencian coast.