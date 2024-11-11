11 Nov, 2024
11 Nov, 2024 @ 12:05
1 min read

3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Murcia city – € 345,000

Apartment

Murcia, Murcia

  3 beds

  2 baths

€ 345,000

3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Murcia city - € 345,000

IROKO Buildingis an exclusive residential building, located in theCartagena street, the heart of the center of Murcia. Its excellent location allows you to enjoy all the services and leisure offered by Murcia Centro on foot, while being less than 1 minute away from a health center, school, institute, as well as supermarkets, shops, pharmacies, gyms, gas stations, parks, and other services necessary for everyday life. IROKO is made up of4 exclusive 3 bedroom apartments and a commercial spacewhich combine the union of a stately building with a rationalist-style façade and high ceilings in the… See full property details

