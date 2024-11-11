What makes a good lawyer? Juan Pascual Drake of Abogado-Drake gives advice on choosing your legal representative

I’VE often been asked, ‘What truly sets a good lawyer apart?’ In my experience, it’s not just about knowing the law – it’s about anticipating the bumps in the road ahead.

A good lawyer will see over the horizon, spotting potential challenges before they even appear. Why? Because preparation and planning are often the most valuable services we can offer our clients, and they’re usually the ones that happen behind the scenes.

These are the quiet victories, the ones that ensure our clients don’t even have to worry about ‘a day in court’.

Let’s talk about specialised knowledge for a moment. Yes, it’s absolutely essential. But it’s also crucial to apply that knowledge strategically, ensuring it’s both timely and truly relevant to each client’s unique situation.

If one area’s solution causes unexpected issues in another, that’s not really a solution at all. A great lawyer doesn’t just know the specifics of, say, contract law or property law – they know how these areas interact and how they might impact a client’s goals as a whole.

Here’s a hard-earned truth: The more you know about a client’s life, business, and specific case, the better your solutions will be. It’s all about getting those details right – the careful measurements before making any cuts, so to speak.

This is why I emphasise in-depth analysis and strategic planning at Abogado-Drake. After all, if you want peace of mind, you need to prepare meticulously for every potential challenge.

Since 2012, I’ve been honoured to assist many expat clients in establishing businesses, buying homes, and making significant investments here in Spain.

My background in law and economics, plus a range of additional studies in areas like taxation and bankruptcy management, has helped me guide clients through everything from purchasing retirement properties to forming corporations and managing complex real estate investments. With the right foresight and preparation, even the biggest challenges become manageable.

If you have questions about a specific area of law or just want to consult on a case, please don’t hesitate to reach out through the contact form. I’d be happy to help.

Juan Pascual Drake is a graduate of the University of Deusto in Bilbao, with a Law Degree minoring in economics, and holding various other master’s degrees, such as one in taxation and another in bankruptcy management. He has assisted mostly expat clients with their establishment and business in Spain.

Having managed a wide variety of cases, from the purchase of a retirement home to the creation and incorporation of a small enterprise, to the investment in larger real-estate assets, there is no task too great that cannot be managed by Abogado-Drake with the right amount of forethought and planning.

FEEL FREE TO CONTACT ME FOR A CONSULTATION.

Juan Pascual Drake

Tel: 689 421 542

Address: 12 Sorni str., Entresuelo, 46004 Valencia

Email: oficina@abogado-drake.com

Web: https://www.abogado-drake.com/