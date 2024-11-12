Orange warning for rain on Spain’s Costa del Sol is extended into Thursday as emergency protocols are activated

THE orange-level warning for heavy rain in Malaga has been extended into Thursday.

It means the alert from state weather agency Aemet is in place from 3am on Wednesday until 8am the following day.

The forecast warns of up to 105mm of rain per square metre over a 12-hour period.

The Junta de Andalucia revealed on Tuesday that it had enacted the ‘pre-emergency’ phase of the Emergency Plan for flooding at precisely 4.49pm on Monday.

It came after an orange-level alert for rain was first put in place for the whole Costa del Sol and Axarquia from 3am to at least 11.59pm on Wednesday, which has now been extended.

The most at risk areas are parts of Malaga city, Rincon de la Victoria and Casabermeja, plus the north of the Axarquia region and eastern Antequera.

There is also a yellow alert for rain in Ronda over the same period.

There have already been 52 incidents recorded in Almeria due to flooding, which has so far caused mostly traffic woes, due to roads being cut off on major routes like the A-7.

The pre-emergency phase allows for ‘maximum monitoring and evaluation’ of the situation.

A minister told Diario Sur that authorities will be closely watching riverbeds and ravines in case they overflow.

It comes after such ravines proved fatal in the DANA floods in Valencia.