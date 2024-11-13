13 Nov, 2024
13 Nov, 2024 @ 19:03
Heavy DANA rain will return to Malaga and the Costa del Sol tonight after brief respite, warns Aemet

THE red alert will remain in place across the Costa del Sol, Guadalhorce and Malaga city tonight, Aemet has said.

READ LATEST: RED ALERT IN MALAGA AND COSTA DEL SOL IS EXTENDED INTO THURSDAY

The state weather agency told Diario Sur that 133 litres per square metre had already fallen as of 4pm, and that another 100 litres could arrive before midnight.

That is when the red alert is due to end, and will be downgraded to a less severe orange.

Director of Aemet’s Malaga branch Jesus Riesco said ‘there is still a lot of water to reach the province’.

He told SUR: “The heavy rains will continue in the same areas where the red warnings are active.”

The experts said that during the night the risk will move towards the western end of the Costa del Sol and Guadalhorce – although other areas may remain at risk.

The evolution of the weather front remains uncertain and cannot be predicted with pinpoint accuracy.

The heavy rain will continue to affect the region until at least midday tomorrow, when it is expected to move towards Huelva, Sevilla and Cadiz.

Riesco added: “The dynamics of the DANA has created a surface storm (BFA); as the east wind has accelerated, it has been feeding the rains with humidity from the sea.”

Laurence Dollimore

