BREAKING: Red alert for ‘extreme rain’ is extended into Thursday across Malaga and the Costa del Sol

THE red alert currently in place across Malaga and the Costa del Sol has been extended into Thursday.

According to state weather agency Aemet, the episode of ‘extreme rain’ will last until at least 8am tomorrow.

The areas remaining on the most severe alert are the Costa del Sol, including Malaga city, Guadalhorce and Axarquia areas.

Aemet has warned that more than 200mm of rain could fall per square metre during the red-level alert.

It comes after Director of Aemet’s Malaga branch Jesus Riesco said ‘there is still a lot of water to reach the province’.

He told SUR earlier today: “The heavy rains will continue in the same areas where the red warnings are active.”

The expert said that during the night the risk will move towards the western end of the Costa del Sol and Guadalhorce – although other areas may remain at risk.

They said the evolution of the weather front remained uncertain and could not be predicted with pinpoint accuracy.

The heavy rain will continue to affect the region until at least midday tomorrow, when it is expected to move towards Huelva, Sevilla and Cadiz.

Riesco added: “The dynamics of the DANA has created a surface storm (BFA); as the east wind has accelerated, it has been feeding the rains with humidity from the sea.”