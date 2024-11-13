13 Nov, 2024
13 Nov, 2024 @ 19:08
1 min read

Red alert is issued for flood-ravaged Valencia TONIGHT as Aemet warns of 180mm of rain

VALENCIA has been placed under a red alert for extreme rainfall tonight.

The northern and southern coast of the province and some inland areas have been warned of 180mm of rain which could fall in as little as four hours.

The warning is in place from 9pm tonight until midday on Thursday.

The alert (pictured above) covers many of the areas that were considered the ‘ground zero’ of last month’s deadly DANA storm, which killed at least 215 people.

Dozens of people are still missing from the previous disaster, which struck on October 29.

Destruction in Cheste, Valencia, following historic floods on October 29 (COPYRIGHT OLIVE PRESS SPAIN/Laurence Dollimore)

The storms caused serious flooding when three ravines overflowed with rainwater and washed away thousands of cars.

Residents have spent the past two weeks cleaning up the disaster zone which left hundreds of homes damaged or destroyed.

There have also been fears of disease with the local government enacting a tetanus vaccine drive and warning people to look out for symptoms of stomach bugs.

More to follow…

