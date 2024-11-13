13 Nov, 2024
13 Nov, 2024 @ 18:48
1 min read

Watch: Spaniard screams ‘if I die I love you all’ while driving over torrent during red-level floods – as Andalucia’s Junta blasts ‘clear recklessness’

THIS is ‘what not to do’ during severe flooding, according to the Junta de Andalucia.

In a clip shared on X by the regional government, a local can be seen filming himself driving over a torrent that is gushing over a road.

He is seen shouting ‘madre mia’ as he speeds over the muddy rapid, adding: “If I die I love you all!”

In a post on X the Junta said: “This is a clear example of recklessness.

“It shows in 40 seconds what you should not do in situations of risk and emergency.

“Always follow the recommendations of the 112 emergency service.”

Laurence Dollimore

