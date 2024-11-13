Watch: Spaniard screams ‘if I die I love you all’ while driving over torrent during red-level floods – as Andalucia’s Junta blasts ‘clear recklessness’

THIS is ‘what not to do’ during severe flooding, according to the Junta de Andalucia.
In a clip shared on X by the regional government, a local can be seen filming himself driving over a torrent that is gushing over a road.
He is seen shouting ‘madre mia’ as he speeds over the muddy rapid, adding: “If I die I love you all!”
In a post on X the Junta said: “This is a clear example of recklessness.
“It shows in 40 seconds what you should not do in situations of risk and emergency.
“Always follow the recommendations of the 112 emergency service.”