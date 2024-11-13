Watch: Spaniard screams ‘if I die I love you all’ while driving over torrent during red-level floods – as Andalucia’s Junta blasts ‘clear recklessness’

THIS is ‘what not to do’ during severe flooding, according to the Junta de Andalucia.

In a clip shared on X by the regional government, a local can be seen filming himself driving over a torrent that is gushing over a road.

?? Este es un claro ejemplo de IMPRUDENCIA.



??? Muestra en 40 segundos lo que ?NO SE DEBE HACER? en situaciones de riesgo y EMERGENCIA.



? Sigue siempre las indicaciones del @E112Andalucia ?? pic.twitter.com/4Y6BIY3uNU — Junta de Andalucía (@AndaluciaJunta) November 13, 2024

He is seen shouting ‘madre mia’ as he speeds over the muddy rapid, adding: “If I die I love you all!”

In a post on X the Junta said: “This is a clear example of recklessness.

“It shows in 40 seconds what you should not do in situations of risk and emergency.

“Always follow the recommendations of the 112 emergency service.”