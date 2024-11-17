Urgent appeal: Amnesia-struck Brit, 71, still remains unidentified in a Spanish hospital almost two MONTHS after suffering life-changing stroke

THE Olive Press is renewing its appeal to identify a British expat who has been struck with amnesia in a Spanish hospital.

Stephen (pictured above), 71, was first admitted to Torrevieja Hospital on September 24 after suffering a stroke while cycling in Alicante.

As we reported last month, he was struck with severe memory loss and can only recall his first name and age, but no other details about his life or loved ones.

Tragically, not a single person has reported him missing, and an ongoing police investigation has resulted in no further clues.

The officer leading the case told the Olive Press this week: “We still don’t know his identity, but steps are being taken through the authorities in England.”

Stephen is ‘in a bad way’ having suffered a second stroke in the same hospital and his condition has not improved.

“We want to interview him and try to get more information but right now he can barely talk,” added the policeman.

“We have absolutely nothing to go on, because he had no wallet on him when he was admitted and only knows his first name and age.

“There are also no missing persons reports that match his name or description.”

Investigators are still trying to contact Steve Presland, a keen cyclist from the UK whose photo shares an uncanny resemblance.

While friends of Presland said he denies being the man in hospital, he has yet to speak directly to the Olive Press or police.

If you recognise the man in the photo, please contact tips@theolivepress.es.

The Foreign Office told the Olive Press this week it ‘stands ready to support British nationals abroad 24/7’.