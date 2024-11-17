17 Nov, 2024
17 Nov, 2024 @ 12:05
2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Algarrobo Costa with pool – € 275,000

Apartment

Algarrobo Costa, Málaga

  2 beds

  1 baths

€ 275,000

Imagine waking up every day to the gentle sea breeze and the soothing sound of the waves. This exclusive beachfront apartment offers you a luxurious lifestyle in a dream setting. Whether as a permanent home or a smart investment for vacation rentals, this place has everything you're looking for. With 2 bedrooms that boast stunning sea views, each morning you'll be surrounded by the beauty of the sunrise. The bright and elegant living room features large windows that allow for panoramic views of both the ocean and the pool, creating a relaxing and welcoming atmosphere. The fully…

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

