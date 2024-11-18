18 Nov, 2024
18 Nov, 2024 @ 14:15
·
1 min read

‘Hero’ African migrant is offered work after his rescue of a woman during the Malaga floods went viral

by

A YOUNG migrant from Africa who went viral after rescuing a woman during the Malaga floods has been offered a job by a Spanish company.

Mansour Konte, a 19-year-old asylum seeker, made headlines with his heroic act, one of the heartwarming stories to emerge from a day of havoc and destruction.

He was filmed by a neighbour wading over to a woman who had found herself stuck in rising waters on Calle Heroe de Sostoa.

After a brief couple of words, Konte picked her up in both arms and walked her to safety as onlookers shouted ‘bravo!’ and ‘hero!’.

The act was even praised by mayor Francisco de la Torre, who called the young migrant ‘Malaga’s hero’ and expressed his desire to meet the rescuer.

But a business owner in Leon has gone one step further by offering him a job at her panel installation firm.

Co-owner Marta Azcon said Mansour’s humanity and bravery inspired her deeply. 

“I’ve faced difficult times myself, and I believe everyone deserves a helping hand,” she told reporters.

She runs a company which is known for hiring people from diverse backgrounds, including such places as Venezuela, Colombia, Morocco, and sub-Saharan Africa. 

Azcon has said she is willing to cover his relocation costs to northern Spain and even provide Konte with accommodation. 

However, one significant hurdle remains: Mansour does not yet have permission to work in Spain as his asylum application only ensures legal residency.

Azcon’s company says it plans to work with government officials to speed up his employment paperwork.

She stressed that the offer is made without any strings attached. 

“Whether he accepts or not, I wanted to make this gesture from the heart,” she said.

Tags:

Related Articles

Walter Finch

Walter - or Walt to most people - is a former and sometimes still photographer and filmmaker who likes to dig under the surface.
A NCTJ-trained journalist, he came to the Costa del Sol - Gibraltar hotspot from the Daily Mail in 2022 to report on organised crime, corruption, financial fraud and a little bit of whatever is going on.
Got a story? walter@theolivepress.es
@waltfinc

Leave a Reply

Go toTop

