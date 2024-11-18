‘Hero’ African migrant is offered work after his rescue of a woman during the Malaga floods went viral

A YOUNG migrant from Africa who went viral after rescuing a woman during the Malaga floods has been offered a job by a Spanish company.

Mansour Konte, a 19-year-old asylum seeker, made headlines with his heroic act, one of the heartwarming stories to emerge from a day of havoc and destruction.

He was filmed by a neighbour wading over to a woman who had found herself stuck in rising waters on Calle Heroe de Sostoa.

After a brief couple of words, Konte picked her up in both arms and walked her to safety as onlookers shouted ‘bravo!’ and ‘hero!’.

Tenemos al héroe del día en Málaga durante la Dana. ? Y no, no es malagueño ni español. Ha salvado a una anciana de ser arrastrada por el agua. Es para aplaudir a este chico por su acción solidaria… ??#dana #malaga #solidaridad #viral pic.twitter.com/IH7H5EDHPb November 13, 2024

The act was even praised by mayor Francisco de la Torre, who called the young migrant ‘Malaga’s hero’ and expressed his desire to meet the rescuer.

But a business owner in Leon has gone one step further by offering him a job at her panel installation firm.

Co-owner Marta Azcon said Mansour’s humanity and bravery inspired her deeply.

“I’ve faced difficult times myself, and I believe everyone deserves a helping hand,” she told reporters.

She runs a company which is known for hiring people from diverse backgrounds, including such places as Venezuela, Colombia, Morocco, and sub-Saharan Africa.

Azcon has said she is willing to cover his relocation costs to northern Spain and even provide Konte with accommodation.

However, one significant hurdle remains: Mansour does not yet have permission to work in Spain as his asylum application only ensures legal residency.

Azcon’s company says it plans to work with government officials to speed up his employment paperwork.

She stressed that the offer is made without any strings attached.

“Whether he accepts or not, I wanted to make this gesture from the heart,” she said.