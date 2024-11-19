19 Nov, 2024
19 Nov, 2024 @ 14:00
Body of a man is found floating in the sea off Benalmadena amid search for missing fisherman

Spanish Maritime Service

THE crew of a pleasure boat made the grim discovery of a body floating in the sea on the Costa del Sol yesterday.

They reported it at around 1.45pm on Monday, approximately 14km off the coast of Benalmadena.

A rescue vessel was immediately dispatched to recover the body, which was later transported to Malaga port for examination.

The Guardia Civil has launched an urgent investigation to identify the deceased, who investigators believe had only been in the water for ‘a matter of days.’

READ MORE: British expat is shot in the ribs and knee while arriving home with his wife in southern Spain

Warning: Town on Spain's Costa del Sol will cut off water and issue fines of up to €600,000 to people who disobey drought measures
The body was found floating in the sea around 14km off the coast

Forensic experts are currently conducting examinations to determine the cause of death and identity of the deceased.

The discovery comes as search teams continue to look for a 60-year-old local fisherman known as Tino who vanished without trace from nearby Lagos beach in Velez-Malaga on November 14.

The experienced angler’s belongings, including his fishing equipment and car, were found abandoned on the beach, but there has been no sign of him since.

READ MORE: British police offer reward for information on father and son who mysteriously vanished from Spain's Costa del Sol five years ago

It is the second body to be found in the sea in the region in recent days.

A private yacht approaching Gibraltar morning reported a male floating near Europa Point early on Sunday morning.

Investigators, including specialist crime scene officers, are working to determine the man’s identity and the circumstances of his death. 

