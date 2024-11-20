British expat family is attacked by armed gangsters in Spain after thugs targeted the wrong house

A CRIMINAL gang looking to steal drugs from a rival crew stormed the wrong Costa Blanca property and beat up a British man and his Irish wife.

The two residents were assaulted last month at their Torrezenia urbanisation home in Lomas de Cabo Roig on the Orihuela Costa.

The victims- who have asked to remain anonymous- were both taken to Torrevieja Hospital.

PART OF LOMAS DE CABO ROIG

The man, a primary school teacher, required 18 stitches to his head and suffered multiple bruises

The couple decided to tell their story because they feel police patrols are totally inadequate at a time when residents are worried about a rise in home robberies.

The couple were the wrong victims of a ‘turnover’ where a gang tries to steal drugs from another group of criminals.

It’s believed that up to eight people were involved in the raid on the wrong address.

The British resident was woken up at 4am by the barking of his two dogs and went outside to the porch where he spotted a person in the yard.

He first thought was that it was somebody trying to steal a bicycle but he then saw three other intruders.

They were wearing balaclavas and gloves plus were armed with guns and pistols.

He was hit with the butt of a rifle and forced at gunpoint to lie on the ground, as blood poured out of his head.

His wife heard the commotion and she was also assaulted before the couple were forced indoors.

The four assailants rummaged through the property looking for hashish and spoke in an East European accent as well as asking for ‘some Poles’.

They were then led out into the street after the couple mentioned that they owned another property on the same road which had been rented out.

They were forced to point it out and some of the gang members entered the building but left empty-handed.

Two of the crew then drove off in a car with a van taking up to six others away from the scene.

The police were called and a hammer was discovered that was left behind by the intruders.

There has been no news about any arrests.

The couple say that though their physical injuries have cleared up, the psychological impact of what happened has not gone away.

They remain nervous after fearing they were going to be killed and have trouble sleeping at night.

The ‘United for the Coast’ association has demanded that more Orihuela Policia Local officers be assigned to the area.

It says that though officers are allocated on the basis of 30,000 residents registered on the municipal padron, the reality is that the population is around 100,000 people.

‘We need a greater police presence on the street as well as fighting increasing squatting incidents on urbanisations,” it added.