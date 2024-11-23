23 Nov, 2024
23 Nov, 2024 @ 12:05
1 min read

Villa for sale in Blanes – € 295,000

Villa for sale in Blanes - € 295

Villa

Blanes, Girona

  0 beds

  3 baths

€ 295,000

Villa for sale in Blanes - € 295,000

Located in a peaceful residential area of Tordera, just 9 km from Blanes and its beaches on the Costa Brava, this charming house is only 30 seconds from the entrance to a beautiful forest, perfect for relaxing walks. The property offers an ideal balance between the tranquility of nature and proximity to the city, being 25 minutes from Girona and 50 minutes from Barcelona by car. Layout Upper Floor: Living-Dining Room: Spacious and bright, with a cozy fireplace. Kitchen: Fully equipped and functional. Laundry Room: Practical and convenient. Bedrooms: 3 bedrooms with built-in wardrobes, all… See full property details

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain.

