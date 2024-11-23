This is Spain’s ‘most underrated’ city according to an American influencer

AN American influencer has named this Spanish city the most ‘underrated’ in the country.

Spain is the second most visited country in the world after France and owes its global appeal to its diverse natural landscapes and vibrant cities.

While most international tourists flock to iconic destinations such as Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia, or the Mediterranean coast, the nation is also home to countless hidden treasures that remain underappreciated.

One such gem is Caceres, a city steeped in history and architectural splendour, recently hailed as Spain’s most underrated destination by American travel influencer Nick O’Brien, known as @NickLovesSpain on X (formerly Twitter).

Having previously called San Sebastian the ‘most fascinating city,’ O’Brien is now shining a spotlight on Caceres, urging his followers to explore its wealth of cultural and historical wonders.

Caceres’ historic centre, recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1986, boasts the third-largest collection of monuments in Spain, according to the country’s Official Tourism Portal. The city is considered a cradle of Renaissance architecture on the Iberian Peninsula, featuring treasures that date back centuries.

At the heart of Caceres lies the impressive Plaza Mayor, flanked by 17th-century arcades and the city’s Town Hall.

Towering above the square is the Torre de Bujaco, a striking 25-metre-high structure of Arab origin.

Nearby stand the smaller Towers of the Pulpitos and Yerba, as well as landmarks like the Ermita de la Paz and the Arco de la Estrella, the main gateway to the old city.

The ancient city walls, originally Roman and reconstructed in the 12th century, are remarkably well-preserved—an uncommon feature among Spanish cities.

Another must-visit area is the Plaza de Santa Maria, home to the imposing Caceres Cathedral, a Gothic masterpiece with a striking façade and an awe-inspiring interior.

Surrounding the square are several ornate palaces, including the Episcopal Palace, Hernando de Ovando’s Palace, and the Palace of the Mayoralgo, each adding to the area’s timeless charm.

Caceres is a city brimming with architectural marvels and historical significance, yet it remains under the radar for many.

Visitors like O’Brien are often captivated by its rich heritage, stunning beauty, and hidden nooks filled with character.

For those seeking a cultural escape, Caceres offers the perfect weekend getaway in the heart of Extremadura.