Fears for missing British woman in Spain who vanished after landing in Malaga five WEEKS ago

FEARS are growing for a British tourist who vanished after landing in Malaga more than a month ago.
Tanya (pictured above), arrived at the Costa del Sol airport on October 14 and has not been heard or seen since.
Her family have launched a desperate appeal online after becoming very concerned.
Her niece wrote in a Facebook post on Saturday: “My aunt is missing in Spain.
“She landed in Malaga Airport on the 14th October and has been missing for 5 weeks now.
“She is classed as a high risk vulnerable missing person in the UK.”
If you have seen Tanya or may know where she is, please email tips@theolivepress.es.