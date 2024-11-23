Fears for missing British woman in Spain who vanished after landing in Malaga five WEEKS ago

FEARS are growing for a British tourist who vanished after landing in Malaga more than a month ago.

Tanya (pictured above), arrived at the Costa del Sol airport on October 14 and has not been heard or seen since.

Her family have launched a desperate appeal online after becoming very concerned.

Her niece wrote in a Facebook post on Saturday: “My aunt is missing in Spain.

“She landed in Malaga Airport on the 14th October and has been missing for 5 weeks now.

“She is classed as a high risk vulnerable missing person in the UK.”

If you have seen Tanya or may know where she is, please email tips@theolivepress.es.