Spanish tourists are flocking to this little known city in Galicia set to become the next big thing

THIS little known city in Galicia is attracting more and more Spanish tourists as the north surges in popularity.

Galicia, one of Spain’s most enchanting regions, offers an unrivalled blend of stunning beaches, untamed nature, and historic cities such as A Coruña and Santiago de Compostela.

However, nestled in the northwest of the Iberian Peninsula lies a lesser-known treasure: Vigo.

This vibrant city in Pontevedra has gained popularity in recent years, thanks in part to its dazzling Christmas lights display orchestrated by its mayor, Abel Caballero.

But Vigo is more than a festive hotspot—it’s a year-round destination, offering visitors an unforgettable mix of history, culture, and natural beauty, particularly in the summer months.

Vigo’s old town is a highlight, providing a glimpse into the city’s rich past. Stroll along charming streets such as Calle Real, Paseo de Alfonso XII, or the bustling Calle de las Ostras to soak up its maritime and cultural essence.

The Puerta del Sol and Plaza de la Constitucion, surrounded by historic stone buildings with arcades, offer perfect spots to pause and admire the city’s architectural elegance.

Another must-see is the historic neighbourhood of Bouzas, which retains its 19th-century fishing village atmosphere.

Here, you can sample Galicia’s famous cuisine while enjoying the area’s timeless charm.

Don’t miss the Santa María Cathedral, a striking 19th-century structure that combines Baroque and Neoclassical elements.

Vigo’s appeal extends far beyond its historic heart. One of its most iconic landmarks is the Rande Bridge, an engineering marvel that towers 152 metres above the Vigo estuary.

To fully appreciate its grandeur, visit one of the city’s nearby viewpoints for a panoramic view of this impressive structure.

Another gem is the Pazo Quiñones de Leon, a stately mansion located in the serene surroundings of Castrelos Park.

The combination of its historical significance and tranquil gardens makes it a standout attraction.

For those visiting before the colder months set in, Vigo’s connection to the Atlantic is a major draw.

Its impressive fishing port offers a picturesque setting for a waterside stroll, while the city and its surroundings boast several small yet beautiful beaches perfect for a late-season dip.

Whether you’re captivated by its historic streets, maritime heritage, or coastal allure, Vigo is a city that promises to leave a lasting impression on anyone who visits.

As one of Galicia’s hidden gems, it’s a destination that effortlessly combines the best of urban charm and natural beauty.