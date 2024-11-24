The five most festive towns in Spain that are a must-visit this Christmas, according to a leading Spanish newspaper

A SPANISH newspaper has named these towns the five most festive in Spain, making them a Christmas must-visit.

With Christmas just around the corner, you don’t need to travel far to experience enchanting winter landscapes and festive traditions.

Spain boasts its own magical holiday destinations, rivalling the lights of Strasbourg or the bustling streets of New York.

Whether you’re planning a weekend getaway, a family holiday, or a romantic trip, these five towns offer the perfect places to immerse yourself in the festive spirit.

Villanueva de los Infantes, Ciudad Real

Recognised as one of Spain’s most beautiful places, Villanueva de los Infantes is a must-visit for its stunning Christmas light display.

Photo: Turismo de Villanueva de los Infantes

Calle del Rey Juan Carlos and Calle de Cervantes come alive with music, fireworks, and dazzling illuminations, attracting hundreds of visitors to mark the start of the festive season.

They also host a heartwarming Nativity tradition where open their homes to showcase their handcrafted recreations of traditional Nativity settings.

Buitrago del Lozoya, Madrid

Nestled in the mountains north of Madrid, Buitrago del Lozoya is renowned for its Arab walls and historic centre. During the festive season, the town transforms into a cosy haven with twinkling lights lining its cobblestone streets.

One of its standout attractions is the live Nativity scene, a beloved tradition held since 1988.

It involves over 200 volunteers and recreates 40 scenes from the life of Jesus, making it an unmissable experience.

Be sure to dress warmly and wear sturdy shoes to tackle the hilly terrain.

Puebla de Sanabria, Zamora

While Puebla de Sanabria is a picturesque destination year-round, it’s particularly magical at Christmas.

Photo: Asociacion de Guias de Zamora

The medieval streets of this Zamoran town sparkle with festive charm, especially since its streets were adorned with golden lights after winning the Ferrero Rocher Christmas competition in 2018.

Visitors can wander the historic centre, marvel at traditional slate houses, and soak up the enchanting atmosphere.

Nearby, the Lago de Sanabria—the largest glacial lake in the Iberian Peninsula—offers an added natural wonder to explore.

Photo: Asociacion de Guias de Zamora

Guadalupe, Caceres

Situated within the Villuercas-Ibores-Jara Geopark, Guadalupe is a town steeped in history and charm.

Photo: Guadalupe Turismo

Declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1993, it’s also listed among Spain’s most beautiful towns.

As night falls, the town square becomes a festive focal point, with a towering Christmas tree and the illuminated façade of the Monastery of Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe creating a postcard-perfect scene.

The surrounding natural landscape is ideal for family outings and adds to the town’s seasonal allure.

Estepa, Sevilla

For lovers of traditional Christmas sweets, Estepa is a paradise.

Photo: Diputacion de Sevilla

Famed for its polvorones, mantecados, and marzipan, the air in this Sevillan town is filled with the irresistible aroma of cinnamon and chocolate.

Many of its renowned sweet factories open their doors to the public, making it the perfect opportunity to sample treats and stock up on festive goodies.

Estepa also holds the distinction of being the first town in Spain to light up its Christmas decorations each year, setting the tone for a joyous festive season.

These five Spanish towns showcase the country’s rich Christmas traditions, offering unique experiences and enchanting settings to make your holiday season unforgettable.