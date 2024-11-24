24 Nov, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
24 Nov, 2024 @ 12:00
··
1 min read

Endangered Iberian wolves were kept illegally as pets in a fenced area on Murcia property

by
Rare and endangered Iberian wolves were kept illegally as pets in a fenced area on Murcia property

A MAN is being investigated by Murcia’s Guardia Civil for keeping four Iberian wolves as pets in a fenced area next to house in Lorca.

The Iberian wolf is a protected species in Spain and is listed as such by the government, which means permission has be granted to keep any.

The Guardia’s environment unit Seprona had been investigating- in conjunction with vets- cases of protected animals being kept illegally.

READ MORE:

Seprona officers were tipped off by residents in late October that wolves were living on a plot of land.

An unannounced inspection took place where the four animals with a wolf-like appearance were being fed meat.

Seprona specialists working with members of the Lorca council Veterinary Service confirmed the animals were indeed Iberian wolves and they were removed from their fenced area.

Their ‘owner’ is being investigated for a crime against flora and fauna as well as the illegal possession in captivity of a protected animal.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

The five most festive towns in Spain that are a must-visit this Christmas, according to a leading Spanish newspaper

3 bedroom Villa for sale in Cantoria - € 134
Next Story

3 bedroom Villa for sale in Cantoria – € 134,995

Latest from Animals

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

3 bedroom Villa for sale in Cantoria - € 134

3 bedroom Villa for sale in Cantoria – € 134,995

Villa Cantoria, Almería   3 beds   2 baths €

Fears for missing British woman in Spain who vanished after landing in Malaga five WEEKS ago

FEARS are growing for a British tourist who vanished after