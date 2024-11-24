Endangered Iberian wolves were kept illegally as pets in a fenced area on Murcia property

A MAN is being investigated by Murcia’s Guardia Civil for keeping four Iberian wolves as pets in a fenced area next to house in Lorca.

The Iberian wolf is a protected species in Spain and is listed as such by the government, which means permission has be granted to keep any.

The Guardia’s environment unit Seprona had been investigating- in conjunction with vets- cases of protected animals being kept illegally.

Seprona officers were tipped off by residents in late October that wolves were living on a plot of land.

An unannounced inspection took place where the four animals with a wolf-like appearance were being fed meat.

Seprona specialists working with members of the Lorca council Veterinary Service confirmed the animals were indeed Iberian wolves and they were removed from their fenced area.

Their ‘owner’ is being investigated for a crime against flora and fauna as well as the illegal possession in captivity of a protected animal.