24 Nov, 2024
24 Nov, 2024 @ 12:05
3 bedroom Villa for sale in Cantoria – € 134,995

3 bedroom Villa for sale in Cantoria - € 134

Villa

Cantoria, Almería

  3 beds

  2 baths

€ 134,995

3 bedroom Villa for sale in Cantoria - € 134,995

Next House Almeria proudly present this charming, independent villa, a unique bargain in the peaceful residencial countryside area of Cantoria, in the sunny Almeria province. This beautiful single-storey home offers everything you need for a serene life in the sun, with its private garden and generous outdoor space, perfect for adding your personal touch. As you approach the property through double iron gates, you are greeted by a spacious garden, laid with gravel, providing endless possibilities for landscaping or adding a car-port, with enough space to park several vehicles. One of the… See full property details

