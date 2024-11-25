Police in Spain issue guide on how to drive on a roundabout after survey found 60% of Spaniards ‘don’t indicate correctly’

SPANISH police have released yet another guide on how to use roundabouts in Spain.

It comes after previous studies found one in 10 road deaths occur on roundabouts in the country, while 60% of Spanish drivers fail to indicate properly while using them.

No seas #ElListilloDeLaRotondaSi, si vas por el carril interior debes ceder el paso al vehículo que va por la derecha#SeguridadVial pic.twitter.com/YeOHmDdLGN — Guardia Civil (@guardiacivil) November 25, 2024

The latest guide comes in the form of a graphic shared by the Guardia Civil on X.

It reminds drivers that anyone using the inside lane on the roundabout must give way to those on the outer line.

It adds that drivers must exit a roundabout while in the outer lane.

Roundabouts have proliferated on a huge scale since the first one was built in 1976 and there are now an estimated 38,000 of them across Spain.

In 2021, the country’s national traffic authority (DGT), released its own guide on how to use roundabouts.

It said at the time that ‘many drivers do still not know how to use them correctly.’

It came after a survey revealed that 60% of drivers in Spain did not indicate correctly when on a roundabout.

Between 2015 and 2019, 45,000 accidents that caused injuries were registered at roundabouts with 317 deaths and more than 58,000 injuries, according to a report by European Motorists Association.