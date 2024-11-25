25 Nov, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
25 Nov, 2024 @ 16:50
·
1 min read

Police in Spain issue guide on how to drive on a roundabout after survey found 60% of Spaniards ‘don’t indicate correctly’

by

SPANISH police have released yet another guide on how to use roundabouts in Spain.

It comes after previous studies found one in 10 road deaths occur on roundabouts in the country, while 60% of Spanish drivers fail to indicate properly while using them.

The latest guide comes in the form of a graphic shared by the Guardia Civil on X.

It reminds drivers that anyone using the inside lane on the roundabout must give way to those on the outer line.

It adds that drivers must exit a roundabout while in the outer lane.

Roundabouts have proliferated on a huge scale since the first one was built in 1976 and there are now an estimated 38,000 of them across Spain.

In 2021, the country’s national traffic authority (DGT), released its own guide on how to use roundabouts.

It said at the time that ‘many drivers do still not know how to use them correctly.’

It came after a survey revealed that 60% of drivers in Spain did not indicate correctly when on a roundabout.

Between 2015 and 2019, 45,000 accidents that caused injuries were registered at roundabouts with 317 deaths and more than 58,000 injuries, according to a report by European Motorists Association.

Tags:

Related Articles

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence has a BA and MA in International Relations and a Gold Standard diploma in Multi-Media journalism from News Associates in London. He has almost a decade of experience and previously worked as a senior reporter for the Mail Online in London.

GOT A STORY? Contact newsdesk@theolivepress.es or call +34 951 273 575 Twitter: @olivepress

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

DIE FÜNF FESTLICHSTEN STÄDTE SPANIENS, DIE MAN DIESES WEIHNACHTEN BESUCHEN SOLLTE

Next Story

Storm Bert brings cold snap to Spain: Aemet warns of ‘hurricane-like’ winds as multiple weather alerts are activated

Latest from Lead

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

DIE FÜNF FESTLICHSTEN STÄDTE SPANIENS, DIE MAN DIESES WEIHNACHTEN BESUCHEN SOLLTE

von Yzabelle Bostyn Eine führende spanische Zeitung hat diese fünf

Malaga locals fume over rising restaurant prices and blame tourism for ‘turning city into a resort’

LOCALS have fumed in Malaga over rising restaurant prices, as