3 bedroom Villa for sale in Benitachell / Benitatxell with pool – € 449,000

Villa Benitachell / Benitatxell, Alicante 3 beds 2 baths € 449,000

Beautiful villa on Cumbre del Sol with stunning mountain views. This magnificent property, located in a highly sought-after area with views of, among others, the charming village of Moraira on the Costa Blanca and just a stone's throw from Jávea and Calpe, offers everything you are looking for in a fantastic stay. Upon entering, you are welcomed into a spacious hall that leads to a large, cozy living room with a modern, fully equipped open kitchen and a friendly dining bar. The living room has a large window and French doors opening onto the terrace and the kidney-shaped pool. The… See full property details