27 Nov, 2024
27 Nov, 2024
3 bedroom Villa for sale in Benitachell / Benitatxell with pool – € 449,000

Villa

Benitachell / Benitatxell, Alicante

  3 beds

  2 baths

€ 449,000

Beautiful villa on Cumbre del Sol with stunning mountain views. This magnificent property, located in a highly sought-after area with views of, among others, the charming village of Moraira on the Costa Blanca and just a stone's throw from Jávea and Calpe, offers everything you are looking for in a fantastic stay. Upon entering, you are welcomed into a spacious hall that leads to a large, cozy living room with a modern, fully equipped open kitchen and a friendly dining bar. The living room has a large window and French doors opening onto the terrace and the kidney-shaped pool. The… See full property details

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

