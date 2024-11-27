27 Nov, 2024
27 Nov, 2024 @ 12:09
Michelin Guide Awards for 2025 gives three-stars to a family-run village restaurant in Spain

AN ASTURIAS region family restaurant has joined a select group of 16 Spanish establishments in getting a three-star Michelin Guide rating.

The 2025 Michelin Guide award ceremony held in Murcia on Tuesday saw 1,251 restaurants in Spain recognised for their quality, with 291 of them boasting the coveted stars.

The new three-star winner is Casa Marcial in the small village of Arrondias and is run by Nacho and Esther Manzano supported by their children Jesus and Sandra.

THREE STAR MOMENT FOR CASA MARCIAL

The Michelin judges said the Asturian landscape and its unmistakable flavours take centre stage in creative dishes that exalt sustainable concepts which can be enjoyed both a la carte and via three ‘wonderful’ tasting menus.

Retaining their three stars are AbaC, Cocina Hermanos Torres, Disfrutar, and Lasarte (Barcelona); Atrio(Caceres); Noor(Cordoba), Quique Dacosta(Denia); Akelare and Arzak(Donostia-San Sebastian); Aponiente(El Puerto de Santa Maria); El Celler de Can Roca (Girona); Azurmendi (Larrabetzu); Martin Berasategui (Lasarte-Oria); DiverXO Madrid): and Cenador de Amos (Villaverde de Pontones).

Three restaurants have joined a 33-strong group of two-star Michelin restaurants this year.

Alevante, inside the Gran Melia Sancti Petri hotel in Chiclana de la Frontera(Cadiz) has chefs Cristian Rodríguez and Alan Iglesias inviting diners to embark on a fabulous journey through the world of seafood.

LU Cocina y Alma, in Jerez de la Frontera, showcases outstanding Andalucian gastronomy with chef Juanlu Fernandez mixing respect for local flavours with originality bringing his take on regional favourites.

The third restaurant to hit two stars is Retiro da Costiña, in Santa Comba( A Coruña) with the judges commenting that the family business shows a clear love for hospitality and has become an institution for Galician cuisine.

32 restaurants got a Michelin star for the first time taking the total to 242 while nine more picked up a debut Green star for their commitment to sustainable cooking in a group now totalling 57.

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

