27 Nov, 2024
27 Nov, 2024 @ 12:25
Expert robber used his pants as a mask to raid 19 restaurants in Madrid: Thief emptied cash registers and waiters’ tips

A ROBBER who used his underpants as a mask and socks as gloves has expertly raided 19 restaurants in Madrid. 

The Policia Nacional has arrested a man in the Madrid barrio of Vallecas for robbing local restaurants while wearing underpants as a mask and socks as gloves to evade detection. 

It is thought the accused struck at least 19 establishments, emptying cash registers and even taking waiters’ tips in some cases. 

The attacks began in May this year and soon police realised there was a pattern. 

In each case, the victims would arrive at work in the morning to find their windows smashed. 

An expert criminal, the man reportedly picked the lock of the metal shutters before shimming inside. 

He then emptied cash registers and in some cases, took tip jars.

In just five months he committed 19 robberies throughout Puente de Vallecas, Villa de Vallecas and Leganes. 

He was caught at the end of October, when police nabbed him outside of a cafe wearing an underwear balaclava and sock gloves. 

