Warning for British homeowners in Spain: Call the police immediately if you find this

POLICE in Spain have issued a warning to homeowners across the country.

In particular, those who leave their properties for days at a time or longer, such as part-time British expats, should pay close attention.

In a post on X, the Policia Nacional warned that criminals are using a special technique to identify empty homes.

The force wrote: “If you go away for a few days and when you come home you find these plastic pieces between the door and the frame…

“You should know that thieves are using them to identify possible empty homes, do not touch anything and call 091.”

Across Spain, gangs of thieves and squatters are dedicated to finding properties that have been left empty.

At particular risk are bank repos and homes that are used by Brits and other foreigners in the summer months.

Si te vas unos días y al volver a casa te encuentras estos testigos de plástico entre la puerta y el marco…?



Deberías saber que los #ladrones los utilizan para localizar posibles #casas vacías, no toques nada y avisa al 091? pic.twitter.com/5kBHY0jahQ — Policía Nacional (@policia) November 26, 2024

If squatters can prove they have been inside a home for over 48 hours, they can legally claim they have a right to stay, setting up a months or even years-long court battle with the homeowner.

That could all change next year after a bill amendment was approved this month which would fast-track all squatter eviction cases – however the law must receive final approval and is unlikely to come into force until at least January 2025.

According to Madrid-based newspaper La Razon, one of the latest methods being used by so-called ‘okupas’ is simply ordering a pizza.

The squatters order a pizza at the address they want to take over. They stop the delivery man in the doorway or on the landing of the stairs and pay for said pizza.

After this, they disappear for a couple of days, and then come back and squat the home.

When police arrive after being called by neighbours or homeowners, they show the receipt for the pizza delivery to ‘prove’ they have been in the house for more than 48 hours.

This prevents police from being able to evict them immediately, forcing the owner to go through the courts.

While 80% of the time it takes an average of four to nine months to secure an eviction, it many cases it can take years.