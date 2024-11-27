27 Nov, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
27 Nov, 2024 @ 12:59
··
1 min read

Spain announces huge new aid package for flood-ravaged Valencia

by
Spain announces huge new aid package for flood-ravaged Valencia
PM PEDRO SANCHEZ ADDRESSES CONGRESS, WEDNESDAY

PRIME Minister Pedro Sanchez on Wednesday announced €2.3 billion in extra aid to reconstruct flood-hit areas of Valencia province.

Speaking to Congress, Sanchez also blamed Valencian president Carlos Mazon for the slow response to what happened on October 29.

“There are people in very high positions who have not lived up to their responsibilities in managing the DANA and they will have to assume their guilt,” he said.

READ MORE:

SANCHEZ IN PHOTO POSE(Cordon Press image)

The national government has so far pledged a total of €16.6 billion aid, and Sanchez said it will keep helping as long as needed.

222 people died and five are still listed as missing after last month’s floods.

Sanchez defended the way his government handled the extreme weather event, which it said was caused by climate change.

He said the State Meterological Agency(Aemet) and the Jucar water authority did their job by supplying appropriate warnings.

The government has criticised Carlos Mazon for a slow response in alerting residents and then not asking promptly for help from the armed services.

Sanchez said that his administration sent in the Military Emergency Unit when Mazon ‘changed his mind’ after the Valencian Minister of Justice rejected the aid.

“The Armed Forces were able to satisfy Mr. Mazon’s change of mind on November 2, when he went from asking for 500 military personnel to more than 5,000 people in a few hours,” he added.

The Prime Minister once again used climate change to make another criticism of the opposition Partido Popular of which Mazon is a member.

“Climate change kills but there is something more dangerous than the climate emergency and it is the negationist governments that, by action or omission, deny the devastating effects of climate change,” said Sanchez.

.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Warning for British homeowners in Spain: Call the police immediately if you find this

Next Story

War in Spain over ‘Big Brother Law’ for tourists just days before ‘damaging’ changes come into force

Latest from Lead

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Explosion in Alicante kills at least two people: Many others are injured or missing

Explosion in Alicante kills at least two people: Many others are injured or missing

AN EXPLOSION at a polystyrene factory in Alicante province on

War in Spain over ‘Big Brother Law’ for tourists just days before ‘damaging’ changes come into force

A LEGAL battle is brewing between the government and tourism