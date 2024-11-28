Missing Brit in Malaga suffers from Korsakoff syndrome and vertigo, family reveals: Desperate search continues

MORE details have emerged about a British woman who vanished after landing in Malaga more than a month ago.

Tanya (pictured above), arrived at the Costa del Sol airport on October 14 and has not been seen or heard from since.

Her family have launched a desperate appeal online after becoming very concerned.

Over the past week, dozens of expats have responded with offers to help and for more information.

In an update, Bev Lamek said: “Our family member is suspected to be missing in Spain.

“Last information received is that she was heading towards Malaga Airport on October 14 2024.

“This means she has been missing for five weeks. She is a high risk vulnerable person.”

She explained: “Tanya is meant to be on medication but does not have this medication. She has Korsakoff dementia, so can become very confused.

“She also has vertigo so is not completely steady on her feet, so she is at risk of falls.

“She just up and left, the only information we’ve been told so far is that she was at Malaga airport on 14th October 2024.”

According to The Alzheimer’s Association, Korsakoff syndrome is a chronic memory disorder caused by severe deficiency of thiamine (vitamin B-1).

If you have seen Tanya or may know where she is, please email tips@theolivepress.es.