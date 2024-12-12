Above average temperatures forecast this winter in Spain with Christmas expected to be rain-free

AFTER a mild autumn, weather forecasters are predicting above average temperatures and below average rainfall for this winter.

The autumn of 2024 was the seventh warmest since 1961, according to the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet).

It said the period between September 1 and November 30 was very warm with an average temperature of 15.5C on the mainland- some 1.1C above the average for that time of year.

AEMET’S RUBEN DEL CAMPO

November 2024 was in fact the warmest since 1961, some 2.8C above normal values.

Looking ahead to winter, the long-range prediction is above-normal temperatures throughout Spain, with a greater probability in the north-west and southern third of the mainland, as well as in the Balearics and Canaries.

As for rainfall, projections show an up to 50% probability that were will be less than the norm for the time of year.

Aemet spokesperson, Ruben del Campo, says there is a ‘not insignificant’ probability of between 40% and 70% that this winter will is among the 20% of the warmest recorded.

He did admit that it is difficult to predict if it will end up being the warmest.

Del Campo described the week before Christmas as being ‘calm’ and temperatures slightly higher than normal in most of the country, except in northern areas.

Christmas week appears to offer temperatures that are expected at the time of year before the possibility of above average figures in the New Year.

Ruben del Campo said that 2024 will end up being third warmest in the current series of measurements started in 1961, only surpassed by 2022 and 2023.